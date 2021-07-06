A video of celebrated actress, Jackie Appiah, in the arms of Wizkid has caused a stir on social media.

Jackie was captured hugging the Nigerian artiste after they met in a club for night fun.

In the videos posted on the photo-blogging app, Instagram, the duo was in the midst of patrons who were awed by the show of affection displayed by the duo towards each other.

Jackie looked comfortable around the Grammys Award winner as she flashed her peace sign to his camera.

Meanwhile, the party was to welcome some Nigerian acts into the country for music promotion and tourism.

Notable among the visiting Nigerian team is Tiwa Savage who is purported to be a best friend to Wizkid, as well as record label mate.

Watch the video below:

