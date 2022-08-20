A video of actress Efia Odo preparing banku, a Ghanaian food made with maize, cassava dough, salt, and water, has caused a massive stir on social media.

The meal is an energy-giving food eaten across Ghana but is especially appreciated by the people of the southern regions namely the Ewe, Fante, and Ga tribes.

In the clip on her Instagram account, the actress is seen in her kitchen stirring mixed dough on fire.

The video of the actress showing off her culinary skills has garnered reactions from netizens. While some fans praised her culinary skills saying she is wife material, others gushed over her looks.