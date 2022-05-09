Black Sherif stole the show at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) with a sterling performance.

Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, left the stage in a tricycle known in Ghanaian parlance as ‘pragya’ after thrilling patrons with his popular songs.

His entrance and final dramatic exit from the stage erupted loud cheers from patrons in the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ hit maker won the ‘Best Hip-hop Song of the Year’ on the night.

Fans who watched Black Sherif online were delighted by his performance.