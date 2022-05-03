More names have been added to the already stacked lineup for Afro Nation Portugal 2022, including new headliner Davido, rising Ghanaian sta Black Sherif and the legendary, R2Bees.

Black Sherif joins Beenie Man, BNXN, Calema, Ckay, Dadju,Diamond Platnumz, Innoss’B, Kizz Daniel, Koffee, Maître Gims, Midas the JagabanNaira Marley Neru Americano, Niniola, Omah Lay,Pa Salieu, Patoranking,Popcaan, Shenseea, Small Doctor, Tekno, Tems, Wande Coal, Focalistic other afrobeat artistes.

Burna Boy, Wizkid, Megan Thee Stallion, Davido, and Chris Brown are headline acts for the summer celebration.

The second edition of Afro Nation takes place from 1-3 July on the sands of Praia da Rocha, on Portugal’s south coast.