Politicians cannot do without entertainers in Ghana, popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has said.

According to him, politicians need the services of entertainers to win elections.

“Politicians need entertainers, they need them more than anything in this world. When it is time for a campaign, who do politicians go to contract to do something for them? Without entertainers, politicians can never thrive in this country,” he said in an interview on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra show.

The actor turned politician indicated that, entertainers can have a negative or positive impact on the fortunes of a politician.

“Let one entertainer say something against the government on social media, you will see how the government will respond,” Mr. Dumelo noted.