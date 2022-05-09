Famed Kumawood actress, Bridget Serwaa Agyemang has kissed spinsterhood goodbye as she tied the knot over the weekend.
Bridget wed her longtime boyfriend, Solomon, in a traditional ceremony which took place in Bekwai in the Ashanti region.
In attendance were some colleague actors and actresses including Matilda Asare.
An elated Bridget looked glamorous in a kente outfit adorned with gold chains and headgear.
In some photos shared on social media, she also wore an all-white dress during the wedding reception.
More photos below: