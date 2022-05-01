Black Sherif garners over 75 audio streams with Kwaku The Traveller

Ghanaian promising music star, Black Sherif has garnered over 75 million audio streams with his smash hit single, Kwaku The Traveller in a month.

Kwaku The Traveller produced by Joker Nharnah since its release, has been on the apex of major music playlists across the various digital streaming platforms in the world. Debuting number 1 on Apple Music Top 100 Nigeria and Ghana respectively.

The song is the number 1 most Shazam song in the world, #1 on Triller, #1 on Deezer, #1 on Boomplay Hot Trending 100, and also entered Spotify Viral 50 charts with #1 in Sweden, #5 in the UK, #10 on Spotify Global, #2 in Norway, #3 in Denmark, #6 in both Netherlands and Belgium, #9 in France among others.

This meteoric rise comes as no surprise to music lovers across the world. The song is themed on a captivating story of a young man who is on a lifetime journey in search of greatness with a well-crafted storyline and amazing melodies.

This earned him the cover of the prestigious ‘Rap Life’ playlist on Apple Music.

Born and raised in the Ashanti region of Ghana, his cult following is now spreading across the globe as the local and national scenes in his hometown make headlines around the world.

A game-changing year (2021) for the charismatic artiste began with the First and Second installments in his ’Sermon’ freestyle series, the latter gaining over 2 million views in less than 2 weeks and then going on to be remixed with global giant, Burna Boy.

Prior to that, in 2020 he started to rise after his releases; ‘Money’ and ‘Destiny’ went viral and were highly praised by the Ghanaian music scene.