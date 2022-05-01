The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has recalled certain batches of Similac, Almentum and elecare infant powder formulas from the market.

The recall according to FDA is due to ongoing investigation into complaints of bacterial infections in infants recorded in US Food and Drugs Administration.

FDA in a statement has urged the public not to purchase these products.

“The first two digits are 22 to 37, an expiration date of April 2022 or later and the code on the container contains K8, SH or 22,” the statement read.

It has also cautioned persons who have bought the products manufactured by Abbott Nutritions in Sturgis, Michigan to return them to their offices nationwide.