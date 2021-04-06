Organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have released the nominees for the 22nd edition of the show.

After suspending Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy from participating in the event for a year, the board, this year, accepted works from artistes who have featured either of them.

It appears, however, that the duo did not submit their own works for nomination after expressing their displeasure at how Charterhouse announced the lifting of the ban.

Below are the list of nominees:

Artiste of the Year

Adina

KiDi

Diana Hamilton

Kuami Eugene

Medikal

Sarkodie

Record of the Year

Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa

Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina

Fancy – Amaarae

Die 4 U – Cina Soul

Too Much – Epixode

Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic

Comot – Worlasi

Mmusuo – YaaYaa

Album of the Year

Araba – Adina

Kpanlogo – Darkovibes

Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene

The Truth – Medikal

Inveencible – MzVee

10 Am – Strongman

Blackstar – KelvynBoy

Lava Feels – Joey B

Instrumentalist of the Year

Joshua Moszi

Nana Yaw Sarfo

Prince Sennah

Emmanuel Bludo

Enoch Owuraku Kissi

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

Ataa Adwoa – Bosom P-Yung

Otan Hunu – Dead Peepol ft Rich Kent

Akobam – Joey B ft Medikal & Kofi Mole

Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & Ypee

Money – Kweku Flick

Live from 233 – Kwesi Arthur

La Hustle Remix – Medikal ft Joey B & Criss Waddle

Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd

Force Dem To Play Nonsense – Eno Barony ft. Sister Derby & Strongman

Highlife Song of the Year

Posti Me – Akwaboah

Playboy – Dada Hafco ft. Akwaboah

Enjoyment – KiDi

Behind The Scenes – Kofi Kinaata

Open Gate – Kuami Eugene

Asabone – Lord Paper ft. Bosom P-Yung

Later – Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy

Party – Sista Afia ft. Fameye

Gospel Song of the Year

Blessed – Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle

Favour Everywhere – Celestine ft. Evelyn Wanjiru

Adom – Diana Hamilton

Jesus Over Do – Empress Gifty

Yesu Mo – Joe Mettle

Jesus – MOGmusic

Jejeli – KobbySalm ft. Okey Sokay

Who Say God No Dey – Kofi Karikari

Hiplife Song of the Year

Thank God – DopeNation ft. Kofi Kinaata

Enough Is Enough – Eno Barony ft. Wendy Shay

Long Life – Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur

No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

Dw3 Remix – Krymi, Mr Drew ft. All-Stars

Pilolo – Strongman ft. Kelvyn Boy

Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

Ghetto Boy – Tulenkey ft. Kelvyn Boy & Medikal

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Why – Adina

Sheriff – MzVee

Forever – Samini

Lonely – Jah Lead

Killy Killy Rmx – Larruso ft Stonebwoy & Kwesi Arthur

Make Up – Kaphun ft Stonebwoy

Gye Diee – Ras Kuuku ft MOGmusic

Mi Dey Up Rmx – Kofi Jamar ft Stonebwoy

Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year

Take Care of You – Adina ft Stonebwoy

Inna Song – Darkovibes ft King Promise

Forever – Gyakie

Momo – KelvynBoy ft Mugeez & Darkovibes

Say Cheese – KiDi

Sisa – King Promise

Turn On the Lights – Kwesi Arthur

Let Me Know – Mr Drew Maria – Camidoh

Emergency – Wendy Shay

VGMA Unsung Act

Nanky Oseikrom Sikani

Malcolm Nuna

Kwame Yogot

Kobby Tuesday

Naana Blu

Adelaide The Seer

Queendalyn

Nanky

Best Video of the Year

Why – Adina

Fancy – Amaarae

Adom – Diana Hamilton

Cold – Joey B

Open Gate – Kuami Eugene

On the Street – Kweku Smoke

Let Me Know – Mr Drew

Baddest Boss – MzVee

Kpa – Okyeame Kwame

Thomas Pompoyeyaw Rmx – Pappy Kojo

Songwriter of the Year

Diana Hamilton – Adom

Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes

Adina – Hyedin

Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo

Abiana – Adun Lei

Epixode – Too Much

Male Vocalist of the Year

KiDi – One Man

Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo

Akwaboah – Posti Me

MOGmusic – Oguamma

Kyei Mensah – Take It All

Kingsley Amporful – God

Female Vocalist of the Year

Abiana – Adun Lei

Adina – Hear Me

Cina Soul – Die 4 U

YaaYaa – Mmusuo

Efe Grace – Lord Have Your Way

Enuonyam – Fill Me

EP of the Year

Blue EP – KiDi

Seed EP – Gyakie

Different – GuiltyBeatz

Mood Swings – Edem

Sorry For The Wait This Is Not The Wait – Kwesi Arthur

The Truth – Kofi Jamar

Best Group of the Year

Bethel Revival Choir

DopeNation

Dead Peepol

Keche

Producer of the Year

Chris Rich Beats

Yung Demz

Street Beatz

Richie Mensah

MOG Beatz

Willis Beatz

Best African Artiste

Burna Boy

Davido

Wizkid

Master KG

Fireboy DML

Omah Lay

Best Collaboration of the Year

Take Care Of You – Adina ft. Stonebwoy

Inna Song – Darkovibes ft. King Promise

No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

One Man – KiDi ft. Adina

Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog, Ypee

La Hustle Rmx – Medikal ft. Criss Waddle, Joey B

Happy Day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene

Sore – Yaw Tog ft. O’Kenneth, reggie, Jay Bhad, City Boi

International Collaboration of the Year

Favor Everywhere – Celestine Donkor ft. Evelyn Wanjiru

The One – Efya ft. Tiwa Savage

Something Nice – Kofi Kinaata ft. Patoranking

Show Body – Kuami Eugene ft. Falz

Baajo – Kwesi Arthur ft. JoeyBoy

CEO Flow – Sarkodie ft. E-40

Paper – Sista Afia ft Victor AD

Thomas Pompoyeyew RMX – Pappy Kojo ft. Busisiwa

Best Rap Performance

Amerado – Best Rapper

Eno Barony – God Is A Woman

Joey B – Cold

Medikal – Stop It

Sarkodie – Brown Paper Bag

Strongman – Flawless

Best New Artiste of the Year

Amerado

Bosom PYung

Dead Peepol

Gyakie

Kofi Jamar

Kweku Flick

Larruso

Mr Drew

Yaw Tog

Camidoh

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year

Ataa Adwoa – Bosom PYung

Adom – Diana Hamilton

No Dulling – Keche

Enjoyment – KiDi

Sisa – King Promise

Ekorso – Kofi Jamar

Open Gate – Kuami Eugene

La Hustle Remix – Medikal

Happy Day – Sarkodie

Sore – Yaw Tog

Say Cheese – KiDi

Inna Song – Darkovibes

Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year

Eno Barony

Joey B Keche

Kofi Jamar

Kwesi Arthur

Medikal

Sarkodie

Yaw Tog

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Epixode

Samini

Ras Kuuku

Kaphun

Larruso