Veteran Nigerian actor, Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia has finally shown off his beautiful daughters.

The actor is married to Ngozi Nkem Owoh and they are blessed with two children.

Nkem Owoh is a Nigerian actor and comedian. A native of Amagu village in Udi in Enugu State. He is a graduate of engineering from the University of Ilorin.

He started acting films from his University days when he participated in a popular TV series.

In 2008, he won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Owoh has featured in many films such as Things Fall Apart with Pete Edochie, Ukwa with Patience Ozokwor, Sawam with Francis Agu, Conspiracy with Onyeka Onwenu, Spanner with Chinedu Ikedieze, Mr trouble and Osuofia in London with Patience Ozokwor.

Nkem Owoh is called Osuofia and Ukwa because of the roles he played in some of his movies.