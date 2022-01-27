Resettlement of displaced victims of the Apeatse explosion in the Western region starts today Thursday, January 27, 2022.

This comes a week after the explosion which claimed 14 lives and left several others injured.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley, Isaac Dasmani confirmed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

The MCE indicated that the government is putting up some structures and tents at Bogoso-Kojokrom to accommodate the over 900 displaced victims.

Work on the shelter, he stated, is complete and the survivors who are currently being accommodated at the St. Michael Catholic Church in Bogoso will be shuttled to the site.

“We have provided a washroom around here and we are also going to put up some shed here where they can cook and some extra more shed,” Mr Dasmani stated.

The Prestea Huni-Valley MCE said the tents will be shared according to households, noting that the bigger tents can accommodate 15 people whiles the smaller ones can take about six people.

He added that resettlement is necessary to allow for the privacy of the victims and enough space for medical attention.

He said the focus of the assembly is to provide basic needs for the victims to make their stay at the camp comfortable.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to release the bodies of the deceased to their families for burial.