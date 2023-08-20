The Nollywood fraternity has been struck with sorrow as veteran actor Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia, shares the heartbreaking news of the passing of his beloved daughter, Kosisochukwu Nkem Owoh.

Kosi, as she is affectionately called, passed on after a brief illness on June 28, 2023.

She was 24.

However, Osuofia made the announcement on Friday, August 18 to invite all friends and sympathizers to the burial slated for August 24.

The late Kosi, who is one of the two daughters of the legendary actor, will be laid in state in their compound in Udi, Nigeria.

Interment at a private cemetery will follow suit.

In a poignant tribute, Osuofia noted that his daughter’s demise is a painful exit, but God knows best.

As the Nollywood community and the wider public come to terms with this heartbreaking loss, they have gathered support for Osuofia in this time of grief.