Ghanaian singer and RuffTown Record signee Wendy Shay has disclosed that being introduced into the music industry by her boss Bullet was a mystery.

“Coming into the music industry was a mystery. Nobody saw me coming and then I just came,” she said.

According to Wendy Shay who spoke in an interview with BRYT TV, she never experienced the life of an underground artiste or something else but just came into the scene surprisingly with one hit song.

“I came up with the first song ‘Uber Driver’. Bullet just introduced me on the VGMA big stage and in the next month I was everywhere. I have been like that, that is my personality and it’s hard to figure me out. Even myself, I have always been finding new things about myself which is very intriguing and amazing”, Wendy Shay added.

“My personality has grown. People cannot understand me, that is why I call myself an enigma because an enigma is something that is hard to understand,” she stressed.