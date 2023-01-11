A number of African football legends including Ghana’s John Paintsil, Siaka Tiene of Cote d’Ivoire, former Algeria star Nouredinne Bounaas and Zambian Clifford Mulenga will form part of the historic on-site commentary team for CAF during the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Algeria 2022 starting from 13 January 2023 in Algiers.

CAF is introducing a number of elements that will enhance the product. For the first time, CAF will have on-site commentary and also introduce the use of ‘colour analysts’ – most of whom are African football legends.

Algeria’s EPTV will be the host broadcaster working closely with CAF TV partners to produce the competition.

At least 66 countries will watch the opening act from Algiers on Friday, 13 January at 20h00 (19h00 GMT) where over 24 cameras will be used including extra ENG crews around the stadium that will be giving more coverage to the first-ever CHAN to be played on Algerian soil.

Mozambique’s Tico-Tico Bucuane, Ivorian Eric Babou, former Botswana international Dipsy Selolwane and ex-Cameroon midfielder Joel Epalle are the other former top African footballers to be used by CAF as ‘colour analysts’ for the first time in the history of the competition.

CAF Chief Operations Officer, Abi Ijasamni: “One of the areas we knew we had to strengthen was Television. When we say that African football must be globally competitive, we also mean that the TV product must be the best. Our Broadcast and TV team has been working hard to ensure that we produce world-class productions. The team is exploring modern technology including spider cameras.”

More investment is being made in the production of the product. While in the past a standard 10 to 14-camera plan has been used, CAF is now doubling the number of cameras including the use of a spider cam for all the matches in the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

CAF introduced colour commentary using legends at the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2022 for the first time – in July 2022.