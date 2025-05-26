Velocity Conference 2025: Propelling hearts and minds towards purpose and destiny

Reign House Chapel is pleased to announce the highly anticipated “Velocity Conference 2025,” a transformative event scheduled to take place from May 29th to June 1st, 2025, at the esteemed Possibility Centre in North Legon, Accra.

This year’s theme, “WHEN HE IS LIFTED UP,” promises to be a powerful exploration of spiritual growth and empowerment.

Hosted by renowned Prophet Eric Boahen, the conference will feature a stellar lineup of speakers and performers, including Bishop Ernest Alabaster Agortey, a revered servant of God and founder of Discovery Recovery Church in the United States.

The Velocity Conference 2025 represents a convergence of profound spiritual insights, uplifting music, and empowering messages designed to propel attendees towards greater heights of purpose and destiny.

Through a dynamic blend of prophetic teachings, soul-stirring music, and communal fellowship, attendees will be equipped to break barriers, overcome obstacles, and unleash their full potential.

The conference will commence each evening at 6:00 PM, offering participants the opportunity to immerse themselves fully in the enriching experience awaiting them at the Possibility Centre, located behind Papa’s Pizza in North Legon, Accra.

Don’t miss this opportunity to embark on a journey towards a life of purpose, passion, and possibility.

Secure your place today and get ready to experience spiritual acceleration and personal transformation.

We look forward to welcoming you to the Velocity Conference 2025.