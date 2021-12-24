A 45-year-old woman, Peace Denyo and her two children, who were crashed to death, are set to be buried on December 30, 2021.

The two children have been identified as Edinam Senyo aged 13 and Etornam Senyo aged five.

The funeral rites will be held at the Global Evangelical Church at Teshie First Junction.

Reports indicate the accident occurred about two weeks ago while they were returning from church on Sunday.

ALSO READ:

They resided at Agbliza Junction at Ledzokuku Municipality near LEKMA Hospital.

An oncoming vehicle veered off the road to hit them, leading to their death.

A relative, Avedzi Amegah, took to Facebook to recount the horrifying incident.

Read the full post below: