Nobody knows what the future holds. It’s so interesting to see how life goes and how people end up with the people they end up with, with the jobs they end up with, or how life turns out for a lot of people.

On today’s list, we’ll be looking at five Nigerian celebrities who left their jobs as doctors to pursue a career in entertainment.

1. Peruzzi

Nigerian singer Peruzzi popular for songs like Amaka and Somebody Baby studied Medical Surgery at Odessa State Medical University in Nigeria. He later revealed during an Instagram Live with Ubi Franklin that he left medicine because:

I went to medical school because of my mother. I had to abandon the lab coat because it wasn’t giving me what i want.

2. Dr. Sid

The doctor in Dr. Sid’s name is not just for show. The talented singer responsible for such hits as Surulere, Something About You, and Over The Moon completed a degree in Dental Surgery at the University of Ibadan and worked in a private hospital plus doing a housemanship for three years before pursuing a career in music.

3. Kiki Omeili

Nigerian actress Kiki Omeili most popular for her role as Lovette on Lekki Wives is also one celebrity who used to be a doctor. The actress attended the University of Lagos where she graduated with her medical degree. Speaking about her decision to quit medicine for acting, Kiki said to The Punch:

Some people think I’m crazy to have quit medicine for a career in acting. I’m just doing what I love. When I was in secondary school, I was always interested in stage performances and debates. When it was time for me to go to the university, I chose to study Medicine. However, by the time I was done studying Medicine, I realised that I was still drawn to the arts. I practised for a little while, but I needed to go with my passion.

4. Beautiful Nubia

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and band leader Segun Akinlolu popularly known as Beautiful Nubia is another artiste that graduated from the University of Ibadan with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1992. He went on to practice as a veterinary doctor for about eight years.

5. Kate Henshaw

Nigerian star actress Kate Henshaw is the final celebrity on our list. Kate is a very popular actress popular for starring in such blockbuster movies as Chief Daddy, 4th Republic, Stronger than Pain, Domitila, and more. After completing her primary and secondary school in Lagos and Calabar, Kate spent one year at the University of Calabar for remedial studies before majoring in Medical Microbiology at the School of Medical Lab Science, Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

Speaking on why she left being a doctor, Kate said during an Instagram Live:

I wanted to become a doctor so I could save lives. But I found out that I don’t like blood and injection. It became Medical Micro Biology which was an alternative medical practice.