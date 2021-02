Actor Prince David Osei says the rationale behind Valentine’s Day celebrations doesn’t make sense to him.

According to him, it is demonic and evil to set one day aside in a year to show love to friends and family.

I don’t believe in Valentine and I am not a fan… I don’t think its right for someone to set a day for me to show love and the rationale is not a good one.

It is evil and demonic and I know it’s a global thing and a lot of people jump on to it, he said.

Watch the video below: