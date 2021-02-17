Adorable photos of presidential candidate and founder of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga‘s wife and children have popped up on social media.

The photos spotted a happy nuclear family that seems to have a great bond among them.

Serving family goals in the photos, the camera captured Mr and Mrs Ayariga in a lovey-dovey pose in their home.

One of the photos saw Mrs Ayariga beaming with smiles as she plants a peck on her husband’s cheek.

Mr and Mrs Ayariga

Others saw mother and children with a striking resemblance of their father spending time in their plush bedroom.

In what appeared to be a big occasion, Mrs Ayariga and the children in another photo were seen seated behind gifts splashed on the table.