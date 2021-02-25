Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Titus Beyuo, has said the coronavirus vaccine is not a total cure for the disease.

Speaking at ‘the vaccine conversation’ programme hosted by Adom TV on Thursday, Dr Beyuo said even though the country has taken delivery of 600,000 AstraZeneca doses, “we must still protect ourselves and follow all precautionary measures.”

His comment follows Ghana’s preparation to begin the Covid-19 vaccination on March 2 after the government took delivery of 600,000 AstraZeneca doses on Wednesday.

This vaccine is the first consignment acquired through the Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) which Ghana, among 92 countries, has signed unto.

The Covid-19 vaccination will be conducted in phases among segmented populations.

Dr Beyuo said he is worried about how Ghanaians, even when the cases were high, still failed to observe the protocols and so will just ignore totally after the arrival of the vaccines.

“No one should think that the arrival of the vaccine means we have a cure for the virus. It’s not so. A lot of people ignored the safety protocols and refused to wear masks even when the cases were high and so we should be careful and not take the vaccine as a cure and ignore protocols.

“If we don’t take care, Ghanaians will fail to observe the physical distancing and won’t wear their masks because they believe vaccines are in but that shouldn’t be the case at all. Let’s follow due protocols even when vaccines have arrived because that is the way to go,” he advised.

