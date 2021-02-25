The lawyers of the Electoral Commission (EC), first respondent in the ongoing petition hearing say it is unfortunate that they were dragged to court by the NDC’s 2020 Presidential Candidate, John Mahama.

According to them, the harmless mistake made by EC boss, Jean Mensah while declaring the election results on December 9 had no bearing on the outcome of the election which has triggered the petition.

They further stated that the former President has failed to provide any evidence whatsoever to challenge the election results and for that matter, the declaration of the result and hence, they are calling on the court to dismiss the petitioner’s case.

The submission is contained in the written closing address filed by the lawyers in compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders.

It is unfortunate that an innocuous error made by the Chairperson of the 1st Respondent in the Declaration of the Results on 9th December 2020 which had no bearing on the outcome of the election results has triggered this petition [SIC], EC’s lawyers wrote in the file closing address.

The Apex court on Monday announced it will deliver judgment on the election petition on Thursday, March 4.

Mr Mahama had filed a petition rejecting the election results as declared December 9 stating that none of the candidates who contested the December 7 polls including himself met the constitutional threshold of obtaining more than 50% of the valid votes cast.

The Electoral Commission and President Akufo-Addo were named as respondents in the petition as required by law.

The former President’s lawyers in the course of the trial served the EC with a document asking that it admits certain facts including that its chairperson announced 13.4 million as valid votes cast while handing President Akufo-Addo, 6.7 million votes.

They say the failure of the EC to admit or rebut these facts within 14 days as required by law means the facts have been admitted.

An admission of these facts they argue means President Akufo-Addo did not obtain more than 50% of the votes cast.

They are therefore urging the Supreme Court to on March 4, direct the Electoral Commission to organise a run-off between President Akufo-Addo and Mr Mahama.