President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed that the first consignment of coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Ghana by March 2021.

The President disclosed this in his 23rd coronavirus update to the nation.

He noted there is an initial target of 20 million people though the aim is to vaccinate the entire population.

“Through bilateral and multilateral means, we are hopeful that, by the end of June, a total of seventeen million, six hundred thousand (17.6 million) vaccine doses would have been procured for the Ghanaian people. The earliest vaccine will be in the country by March,” the President announced.

He added the Food and Drugs Authority will use its established processes for granting emergency-use-authorisation for each vaccine in Ghana.

The President further assured that only vaccines that have been evaluated and declared as safe-for-use in Ghana will be administered.