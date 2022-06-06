The president of Egypt has promised to provide 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to African countries, in coordination with the African Union.

Abdul Fattah al-Sisi made the announcement at the first pan-African health conference, which is being held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Around 400 health officials, along with medical companies working in more than 100 countries, are attending the event.

President Sisi said that although Egypt had limited resources like other African countries, it was ready to cooperate with them all.