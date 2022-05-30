Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has called on Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, to vacate her seat if need be.

This, according to the Suame MP, will pave way for the party to conduct a by-election as part of the party’s reorganisation for the 2024 general election.

The lawmaker has come under pressure following her absence from parliamentary and ministerial duties, a situation many have described as sabotage against government business, hence the need for the party to find a replacement.

Speaking on The Pulse on Joy News last Thursday, madam Safo stated that she has a good record in the party and is not ready to put that in disrepute.

The lawmaker, who is currently in the US, stressed she has not given up on the party but there are family issues that require her attention and she can only return when everything has been settled.

But to the Majority Leader, it is about time the party takes a concrete decision on her as she cannot abandon her constituents and duties to be giving excuses.

“Clearly, she is not prepared to serve the people of Dome-Kwabenya in Parliament, that is the truth. If she is not prepared she should just vacate the seat so that if it is a by-election that we have to do then we do it,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

Meanwhile, research conducted by Global Info Analytics in February 2022 revealed the opposition National Democratic Congress is likely to win with 44 percent of the total votes cast if there is to be a by-election.