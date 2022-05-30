Police in the Effiduase District of the Ashanti Region have arrested a 27-year-old armed robbery suspect who fled after being shot during an operation.



Darlington Worchie plastered the wound on his right shoulder and same at his back, suspected to have been done following the gunshot wound he suffered while robbing some residents in the area.



Upon initial interrogation, he claimed that at Appiadu on Ayeduase Road in Kumasi, he had a misunderstanding with someone at a smoking base and in the process, the person stabbed him with an unknown implement at the stated portions.

He was sent to the St. Joseph Hospital for examination where the Medical Officer stated that the wound is suspected to be a gun wound with penetration.



The suspect was again questioned about where the wound was dressed and said he was sent to Kwame Nkrumah University Hospital Kumasi.



Upon thorough interrogations, the suspect later admitted that at Appiadu, he and two unknown accomplices attempted to rob someone but unfortunately he was shot by the person.



That same night, he went to Appiadu Police station and rather reported that he was attacked by armed men in a bid to rob him but he struggled with them and he was shot where he was issued with Police medical form which enabled him to attend the said Hospital.



Later the suspect led police to the location where he was arrested and a small polythene bag was retrieved which contained a black T-shirt that he wore on the date of the incident with the suspected gunshot penetration and a singlet and boxer shorts socked with blood.