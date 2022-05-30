The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has alleged corrupt practices in the recent postings of nurses.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman, Jones Afriyie-Anto, says some unscrupulous staff at the Ministry of Health (MoH) have manipulated the posting system to benefit illegally.

Speaking at the Regional Nurses and Midwives Week celebration, he claimed some nurses awaiting postings had to pay about 2,500 cedis to be posted.

Nurses constitute about 70 percent of health workers in Ghana.

ALSO READ:

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association said posting of nurses had been problematic, despite the implementation of a computerised system.

He said the system is corrupt to the extent that nurses ready to work for the government have to pay bribes to gain employment.

The Association is also unhappy with the government’s lackadaisical attitude in cancelling the Certificate in Nursing programme.

The Association says the two-year certificate in nursing programme puts the noble profession in shambles and endangers the health of Ghanaians.

They are, therefore, calling for immediate cessation.

The Acting President of the Offinso Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Duah II, admonished the nurses to be duty-conscious to execute their mandate.

He admonished them to uphold the integrity of the profession.