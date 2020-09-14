The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) says it will withdraw its services by close of Monday, September 14, 2020.

The strike they say is to protest delayed payment of their book and research allowances.



According to UTAG President, Professor Charles Marfo, these allowances were to be paid by the end of the academic year in July.

He explained the allowance is for the 2019/2020 academic year.

ALSO READ:

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Prof Marfo said that no member of the association has received the allowance in spite of the government’s promises to do so.

Professor Marfo also said although they sympathise with the government regarding COVID-19 and its attendant financial challenges, it has noted the doling out of freebies for which reason they want their allowances paid.