The University of Ghana (UG) Chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) says it has initiated proceedings to impeach its national president, Professor Charles Ofosu Marfo.

The decision, according to the UG chapter of UTAG, is due to the consistent “misrepresentation and sidelining” of their position on the Public Universities Bill (PUB) in his public engagements.

His demeanor and public utterances do not suggest that he is committed to carrying out the mandate of the public universities, which is advocating for the withdrawal or rejection of the PUB by the Executive or Parliament, noted the statement released by UG-UTAG.

The PUB, put before Parliament, has faced resistance from public universities on grounds that it is unconstitutional and impractical as its application will create more problems than it intends to solve.

Read details of statement by UG-UTAG: