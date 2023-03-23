Nearly three years after the Trump administration threatened to ban TikTok if its Chinese owner didn’t sell the company to American investors, the video app is once again facing an existential threat.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew appeared Thursday before US lawmakers, many of whom want the app banned in the United States because of the risk they say it presents to national security. The clamour for a sale is growing louder again.

Is the platform a security risk or just another piece in the larger fight between the US and China?

The BBC’s James Clayton explains the fight over TikTok in a minute.

