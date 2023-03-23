Mahama wasn’t hooted at enskinment of new Yagbonwura; ignore Koku Anyidoho’s fake video - NDC

The leadership of Savannah Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected the allegation that former President John Dramani Mahama was booed at the enskinment of new Yagbonwura.

According to them, the alleged video, which is being circulated by Koku Anyidoho that Mr Mahama was booed by his own tribesmen is misleading.

In a press release issued by the Savannah Regional NDC, the party said Mr Anyidoho is doing the bidding of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“We have taken notice of a video circulated by Koku Anyidoho on behalf of the Bawumia-led faction of the NPP.

“The video and narration sought to create an impression that former President John Mahama was booed by his own tribesmen at the outdooring of our new Yagbonwura in Damongo on Tuesday,” excerpts of the statement said.

The party added that during the occasion Mr Mahama delivered a speech which is full of wisdom and received cheers from the gathering.

“As a Royal and a native of the Gonja Kingdom, President John Mahama attended the event as a son and grandson of the land.

“HE John Mahama, after all the protocols, paying homage to the new Yagbonwura with his delegation, stepped forward to deliver his speech, which had nothing to do with politics but full of wisdom, history, and the great traditions of the great Gonja Kingdom.

“He was welcomed with cheers and a loud applause as his brilliant speech touched the hearts and minds of his tribesmen, chiefs, and elders at the ceremony,” the statement added.

It has, thus, asked the public disregard any contrary reports and videos.

“There was absolutely no reason or cause for anyone whatsoever to hoot at President Mahama. The false narrative of being booed must be treated with contempt.

“It was observed that a small group of people who were part of an unruly and uncouth supporters of the NPP were on the blind side of President Mahama and his delegation, shouting and recording themselves. In the process, the detachment of police and military personnel ensured that they remained where they were, without the people at the durbar hearing whatever they were saying.”