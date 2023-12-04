Ruby Ampofo and Brainy Nuongtah Lenwood both second year students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, emerged winners of this year’s MTN Pulse Business Challenge.

The final stage of the competition was held on Thursday, 30th November 2023 at the LOC Events Center, Adabraka and saw five teams of two competing to win the cash prize of GH¢ 10,000 and souvenirs from sponsors.

The first runners-up, Joseph Laryea Tetteh and Emmanuel Amanquandoh took home a cash prize of GH¢3,000 with souvenirs from sponsors.

2nd Runners Up- Emmanuel Abbey and Clement Acheampong

The second runners-up, Clement Acheampong and Emmanuel Odenkey Abbey also took home a cash prize of GH¢2,000 with souvenirs from sponsors.

The event, organised by HR Focus span a period of four (4) months with participants engaging in various challenges. This year’s competition incorporated some new activities like the Survival challenges and the “Hands On Show”; a short series on YouTube centered around the challenge.

ABOUT THE COMPETITION

Auditions Stage:

The auditions stage of the competition, held at the LOC Events Center, Adabraka on Thursday, 24th August 2023 saw over thirty (30) students from various tertiary institutions in Ghana, pitching their business ideas to a panel of judges. The judges were: Mrs. Ewurabena Neequaye, Head of HR Focus, Mr. Prince Prempeh, Head of Finance at L’AINE HR and Mr. Maxwell Arthur, Senior Specialist, Segment Marketing at MTN Ghana. The following participants, at the end of the auditions stage, qualified to participate in the next stage of the competition: Ruby Ampofo, Brainy Nuongtah Lenwood, Felix Amartei Laryea, Sylvia Mensah, Solomon Boakye, Clement Acheampong, Joseph Laryea Tetteh, Emmanuel Amanquandoh, Emmanuel Abbey and Fiifi Welsing all students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra. Nii Abe Abbey and Millicent Akie Adden from the University of Ghana, and Emmanuel Amanquandoh from Pentecost University.

1st Survival Challenge:

The first survival challenge took place at the Legon Botanical Gardens on Friday,15th September 2023. Participants were tasked to complete the obstacle race at the garden in the shortest possible time. This challenge was designed to test the agility, teamwork, communication skills and participants’ ability to strategise in the face of challenges. Clement and Emmanuel emerged winners of this challenge, completing the obstacle course in 5 minutes, 24 seconds.

2nd survival challenge:

The second survival challenge which took place at Bambos Adventure Park involved participants engaging in a game of paintball. They were sorted into two teams: red and yellow and were tasked to capture the flag of their opponents. This challenge was also designed to test their communication skills, teamwork and ability to strategise. The yellow team led by Fiifi Welsing emerged winners of this challenge.

Download challenge:

Each participant was tasked to get 100 downloads each of myMTN app. The number of downloads each team was able to attain contributed to their final scores.

Business Challenge is an annual competition, organised by HR Focus among tertiary students in Ghana to build their business knowledge and acumen. The Challenge provides a great platform for tertiary students to learn business strategy and gain expert knowledge on sales, finance, marketing, advertising and mentorship opportunities from renowned resource persons in the world of work. Registration for the 2024 edition of the challenge will be announced later on in the year, tertiary students in Ghana are encouraged to apply.

This year’s competition was sponsored by MTN Pulse, L’AINE HR, Kuulpeeps, Innovate Workspaces and Olam Foods Ingredients.