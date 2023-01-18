The Upper Manya Krobo District works Engineer has died after fainting whilst in office at the district assembly Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

According to sources, Samuel OKantey was visibly healthy with no signs of serious illness when he reported to work on the fateful day.

However, he fainted a few minutes before the closing time of 5:00 pm.

He was immediately rushed to the Asesewa Government Hospital in an Ambulance but was unfortunately pronounced dead a few minutes after arrival.

His body has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy to establish the cause of death.

Staff at the Assembly are utterly shocked by the sudden death of Mr Okantey.

The family of the late Engineer has been informed about the incident and is expected to arrive at Asesewa Wednesday morning.