Police in Tuna, in the Sawla district of the Savannah region, have picked up an unidentified deceased man with gunshot wounds in Gbangbandori, a farming community on the Sawla-Wa highway.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to the police reported that around 4-5 am, they heard gunshots about three times, and the deceased was heard calling for help in the Brifo language.

Due to the fear of the gunshots, nobody came out to assist.

In the morning, some youth went to the location where the gunshots were heard, only to discover a man dead from gunshot wounds.

Unfortunately, they could not identify him.

The police have deposited the body at the Sawla District Government Hospital mortuary for identification.