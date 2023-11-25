The funeral of Berekumhene, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II, has been performed at Berekum in the Bono Region.

The elaborate traditional burial ceremony, which began last Monday and climaxed on Thursday, brought social and economic activities in the area to a standstill.

The place was drowned in a cacophony of varied sounds of drums, smokes of muskets, horns and incantations as chiefs and their respective retinue of elders arrived at the palace to prepare the grounds for the final funeral rites of their beloved chief.

Mourners, who thronged the funeral grounds to witness the funeral rites (Doteyie), were dressed in black apparels, while trees and electricity poles in the Berekum Municipality were also draped in red and black ribbons.

The solemn but traditional rich ceremony was graced by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and his retinue of chiefs.

It also attracted hundreds of people from all walks of life, including dignitaries such as the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education.

Other chiefs from far and near and heads of departments, institutions and organisations, including the clergy and other religious groups and associations were also there to mourn with the people.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, attended the funeral, while the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also visited on Wednesday.

Court action

There were some security concerns when the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, had earlier expressed his preparedness to attend the funeral.

However, last Wednesday, the Sunyani High Court restrained him from attending on Thursday following fear of breach of the peace in the area.

A member of the Berekum Traditional Council, Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II, took the court action to stop Osagyefo Agyeman Badu, who is also the Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, to prevent possible clashes between his subjects and those of the Asantehene over some historical disagreements.

Per the funeral arrangements, it was gathered that Osagyefo Agyeman Badu and members of the Bono Regional and National Houses of Chiefs were to attend the burial rites on Wednesday, November 22, while the Asantehene, who presides over Berekum, was to attend the burial the next day.

The Otumfuo is the last person to attend the burial of a Berekumhene since he (Berekumhene) owes allegiance to the Golden Stool.

Background

Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo died on June 9, 2023, at the Sunyani Regional Hospital.

He was known in private life as Dr Leonard Ofori, a Germany trained medical practitioner.

The late chief, who was born in 1939, was installed in February 2001, to succeed Nana Yiadom Boakye II, his late uncle.

However, the installation was characterised by disputes which raged on for 18 years until the Supreme Court passed a verdict on December 13, 2017, in his favour.

He was later admitted by the then Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs in September, 2018.