The Western Regional Police Command has deployed a team of officials to keep the peace at Upper and Lower Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region, following renewed chieftaincy clashes, which saw six members of the Upper Dixcove royal family injured.

District Superintendent of Police Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, the Regional Public Relations Officer, told journalists that, on Monday, March 15, at about 1050 hours, Nana Kwesi Agyemang IX, Omanhene of Lower Dixcove, telephoned the Police to report that he had received information that the mother of Obrempong Hima Dekyi, and some chiefs from Upper Dixcove had been attacked.

According to him, the attack took place in the Torome community, but they were rescued to his Palace.

The Police, she said, quickly sent a team there to save the situation.

However, DSP Adiku said, immediately after the call, Obrempong Hima Dekyi of Upper Dixcove also called to report that his mother and some chiefs of Upper Dixcove had been attacked at the Lower Dixcove Palace.

She said the police mobilised and moved to Lower Dixcove, where they met Nana Diako Kra, with a swollen face, being escorted to board a vehicle to the hospital.

The Police took him into their vehicle and proceeded to the Lower Dixcove Palace, where six of the victims were seen sitting there.

They comprised Nana Dekyi Manza, Queen mother of Torome; Christiana Akua Yeboah, mother of Obrempong Hima Dekyi; Charlotte Yeboah, Nana Diako Kra, Jonah Aidoo and Sadick Shobajo.

She said they were all sent to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital for treatment.

“The actual cause of the attack is not immediately known,” she said, while no arrests had been made so far.

She said the Police would be on the ground to maintain law and to ensure that peace prevails.

Meanwhile, Nana Hima Denkyi has called for peace among the two sides of Dixcove, saying the communities had suffered over the years as a result of their protracted dispute over land boundaries.

“We should put our differences behind and forge ahead for the sustainable development of our areas,” he said at a press conference in Takoradi, on Wednesday.

He appealed to the relevant state agencies to play their respective roles effectively to restore lasting peace to their areas.

Monday’s clash has been described by some residents as retaliation to an attack on some royal members of the Lower Dixcove side last year.

At present, Lower Dixcove has 39 communities, while Upper Dixcove has nine communities.