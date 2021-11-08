Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Dr Mary Chinery-Hesse, has urged local business owners to establish strong brands that will make them competitive on the global market.

She said intentional efforts must be made by businesses to promote their brands as Ghanaian products are highly sought after.

Dr Chinery-Hesse was speaking at this year’s CIMG Annual National Marketing Performance Awards which was held over the weekend.

“Brand management is so important. Whilst not playing anything down, we must make sure that Ghana thrives in a competitive environment because things Ghanaian are known, loved and wanted. We must push and we will be okay. We are very modest as Ghanaians, we don’t blow our own trumpet. But in this competitive world, let’s put our Christian modesty aside and boast a little bit,” she said.

The International Civil Servant also charged business owners in the country to focus on helping the economy recover.

She admitted that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had devastating effects on the economy.

Howbeit, she described as impressive, “Ghana’s tremendous efforts aimed at revitalizing the economy. A good number of sectors of the economy have totally recovered. I am sure the economy will recover,” she hoped.

The Chancellor of the University of Ghana was quick to add that the ultimate recovery of the economy rests on the shoulders of business owners.

At Saturday’s event, two brands of the Multimedia Group; Joy and Adom clusters, received the CIMG National President’s Special Awards.

The Ekosiisen show on Asempa FM was also adjudged the CIMG Radio Programme of the Year – the second of such honours in three years.

The CIMG, in a citation for Joy Brands, said, “What began as a single radio station in 1995 is today the nation’s largest radio, television and online network and Sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest media entity which is empowering people and prospering together with them.”

Head of programmes at Joy FM, Edem Knight–Tay, who received the award on behalf of the Brand, was grateful to clients, partners and the audience worldwide.

She mentioned that the award “only means that we need to continue to do more.”

She promised that the Brand will continue to do more “because this job is not about us, it’s about the people. So for as long as we put them first and make them happy, then we are also happy.”