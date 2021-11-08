Distraught owners have spoken out about losing their beloved dogs on bonfire night as two canines who were ‘scared to death’ collapse and died over the weekend.

A 10-year-old Staffy Labrador cross was left ‘terrified’ by the noise and collapsed on the bathroom floor in Hemlington, North Yorkshire amidst a chorus of fireworks on Bonfire Night.

Tragically, the beloved canine died despite his owner’s attempts to resuscitate him via mouth to mouth.

Elsewhere a one-year-old Lhassa Apso puppy died from a heart attack allegedly ’caused by fireworks’ last week.

According to owner Jeff Hull, the dog had a seizure, which caused his heart to stop following the loud bangs that occurred over the weekend.

Meanwhile, a dog is recovering today after his astonished owners say the bang of fireworks saw him plunge into the sea and swam in terror for nearly 10 miles in Whitstable, Kent.

The nine-year-old Japanese Akita was found, exhausted, shivering and bedraggled, on the shore after swimming in panic from Leysdown-on-Sea.

In Newquay, the owners of an Akita Shepherd cross named Edward are rejoicing after their five-year-old dog was found after a gruelling 36-hour search.

He ran off when fireworks made a loud bang on Bonfire Night and it was feared the pooch had plunged to his death over a 100ft seaside cliff – but miraculously he was found at the end of Newquay headland a day and a half later.

Ahead of Bonfire Night last week, the RSCPA said: “In the last five years, we’ve received 1,621 calls about fireworks and their effects on animals.”

Husband and wife, Judith and Malcolm Watson, spoke of their dog Dexter, who had been shaking and cowering as fireworks were set off around their home in Hemlington, North Yorkshire.

Just after 6:00 pm, a huge bang caused Dexter to run out of the room, and moments later, Judith found the terrified canine collapsing in the downstairs bathroom.

Judith, 63, said: “I thought he was just in there trembling at first but he was laid flat out on the floor. Then I realised he waqs gone.”