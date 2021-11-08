Rockstar Kuami Eugene has relived his most memorable moment in Senior High School (SHS) in a latest interview on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra with Sister Sandy.

According to the Highlife artiste, born Eugene Marfo, his stay in the Akim-Wenchi Salvation Army SHS was beneficial to his music career than his education.

Though he has tons of memories from the school, his demo moments and acquaintanceship with a beat producer are the highlights for him.

“Beat making for me started in SHS during that period, we held school demos and the ladies loved it. When we released the music, the whole school wanted to listen to it and it was fascinating. It was an amazing experience,” he said.

In a bid to learn more, he said he visited the studios of a beat producer to observe and learn, and in no time he was making useful contributions.

The producer, impressed by the talent of the then young boy, extended an invitation for him to visit frequently, and that was the beginning of his blessing.

“I run from school to hide in the producer’s condo. It went on like that for two months and it was one of the reasons for my deboardinization. At that time, I was almost completing school so I had to take full advantage of the opportunity to learn about music,” he added.

However, he said his mother made him relocate to a school in Accra in a bid to keep her eye on him.

Despite all odds, he said he passed out with flying colours and gained admission to a private tertiary music school where he studied Sound Engineering and Music Production.

That, coupled with his experience from church, he said, aided him to produce the best beats and has earned him recognition as Artiste of the Year and other tags.



