The Academic Board of the University of Ghana (UG) has approved proposals for the reopening of the university for the 2020-2021 academic year.

This is contained in a release by the University on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Per the release, reopening date for the first semester for level 200 and 400 is November 2, 2020.

Level 100 and 300 are expected to report to campus on February 1, 2021.

Find below details of the press release: