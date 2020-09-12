The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned candidates writing the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examinations to refrain from cheating in the exam.

In a press statement, the Service said that they will ensure that the sanctity of the examination is maintained.

This comes after several cases of exam misconduct were recorded during the just ended West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination.

“We wish to remind all candidates, invigilators and supervisors to appreciate the fact that the basis of success in life is honesty and hard work and therefore urges all candidates and stakeholders to eschew all forms of examination malpractices during the period,” the statement said.

The GES noted that the BECE will be conducted with absolute regard for all Covid-19 safety protocols.

The exam ischeduled to start from September 14 to 18.