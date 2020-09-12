A viral video on social media has captured moments a suspected thief was forced to eat a fowl he stole.

Reports indicate the incident happened in Zimbabwe.

In the video sighted on Instagram, someone within the crowd was heard justifying their action.

He pointed out that since he stole the fowl with the intention of eating it, he might as well do so now.



The mob looked on as the man, believed to be in his 20s, chews the fowl’s head.

He seemed unperturbed from the beginning, but after he managed to bite of the chicken’s head, he began vomiting.

An act the mob thought was to serve as deterrence has sparked outrage among social media users.

They have heavily condemned the action of the mob.

Watch the video below: