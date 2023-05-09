The Council of the University of Ghana has approved a one-time discount of 2% on the 15% fee increment for some of its students for the 2022/2023 academic year.

This comes on the back of an approval by Parliament for the academic year.

The discounts apply to full fee-paying programmes, programmes at the Accra City Campus and distance education programmes.

There was an impasse between UG Management, student leaders, National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) over the 15% increase in fees.

GTEC had directed all public tertiary institutions to review fees for the next academic year by a maximum 15 percent increment.

The directive followed numerous complaints that some universities were charging more than the 15% Rate Approved by Parliament, hence the intervention by GTEC.

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Education appealed to the University of Ghana to consider offering a discount on fees for the current academic year to lessen the burden on students.

A statement signed by Dr Elizier T. Ameyaw-Buronyak, Director of Public Affairs Directorate of the University of Ghana, said, “in response to the appeal by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, the University Council approved a one-time discount of 2% on the 15% fee increase approved by Parliament for the 2022/2023 academic year, for the following programmes: Full fee-paying programmes, Programmes at the Accra City Campus and Distance Education Programmes. This discount has been applied to the accounts of affected students. Affected students may contact the Students Accounts Office for any enquiries through students’ accounts.”

