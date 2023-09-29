UCS Facility Management Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies as part of its Cooperate Social Responsibility (CSR) has offered a free professional cleaning services to flood victims at Nanakrom near East Legon Hills in the Greater Accra Region.

The company took the initiative to bring relief to victims whose homes were flooded following last Friday’s heavy rains.

The flood destroyed properties worth millions of Ghana cedis and also rendered many residents homeless.

The Nanakrom community said to be flood prone since June 3, 2016 is also a borderline within the operations of UCS hence the decision to move to the community to help them salvage the rest of their properties.

Speaking to the media, the Operations Manager of UCS Facility Management Ghana Ltd, Grant Daniel Kuao said UCS believes in touching lives through professional services.

“So as part of our CSR, we decided to offer free professional cleaning services to the flood victims who for the past days are still grabbing with flood waters in the area,” he stated.

Mr. Kuao said UCS provides a wide range of services such as janitorial, landscaping, cabin services (including water supply, cesspit emptying, mobile toilet rentals and sales and pest control) and also engages in security.

He said the company has been to over 10 homes at Nanakrom to give them professional cleaning services to restore livelihood and also bring hope to the already devastated flood victims in the area.

On his part, the Senior Marketing Officer for UCS Facility Management Ghana Limited, Stephen Afful said the company has deployed a team of 10 professional cleaners to the area to help salvage the situation.

Mr. Afful said UCS has deployed the appropriate tools such as floor scrubbing machine, wet and dry vacuum cleaner and many others for the work.

“We have allocated three days for this free cleaning exercise and anticipated that the number of homes would increase as residents get to know our free cleaning services,” he stated.

He further noted that “We are collaborating with Zoomlion to also do away with filth that emanated from the flood” he added.

Mr. Afful said the free cleaning service for Nanakrom flood victims would have cost the company GH¢50,000.00.

One of the flood victims, Mrs. Mavis Kevi said the problem started around 2016 after the June 3, disaster because many people have built on water ways.

“Initially, when we came here, there was no floods but when people started development and building on the water ways, the whole problem started,” he bemoaned.

Mrs. Kevi and more than 10 homes in the area have lost all their properties to the flood including cars, television sets, electrical gadgets, cash, homes appliances and others worth millions of cedis.

Apart from the lost of property, she said school children have abandoned school for the past four days because they have also lost all their books and uniforms to the floods.

Residents are therefore appealing to the Adentan Municipal Assembly as a matter of urgency to come to their rescue by widening the only gutter in the area to allow free flow of flood waters.

Mrs. Kevi on behalf of flood victims at Nanakrom thanked management of UCS Facility Management Ghana Limited for their timely intervention.