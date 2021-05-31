English football club, Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League on Saturday, May 29, 2021 and fans of the club all over the world were ecstatic.

Fans of Chelsea in Nigeria were not left out of the celebration, as some ‘stormed’ their churches to hold a thanksgiving service.

The congregants, led by their pastor, were in a jubilation mode and they swung Chelsea flags in the auditorium.

In a similar development, another church was seen holding praises and worship to God, for the victory.

Prior to the much anticipated match, a church based in the country’s capital held a dry fasting and prayer session.

ALSO

The theme of the service, as sighted on their banner which has gone viral, was ‘O Lord, oppose those who oppose Chelsea FC. We are at war with the city of men of darkness.’

Watch videos below: