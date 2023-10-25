Newcastle United suffered the first defeat of their Champions League campaign as Borussia Dortmund secured a vital victory on a rain-soaked night at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side started their return to Europe’s elite competition in impressive fashion with a draw against AC Milan in San Siro before a memorable thrashing of Paris St-Germain on Tyneside.

Newcastle, however, could not rediscover that same intensity while Dortmund belied their status as Group F’s bottom side prior to the game with an impressive display and secured victory through Felix Nmecha’s composed finish in first-half added time.

Howe’s side had their chances though, with Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel thwarting Anthony Gordon twice and saving brilliantly from substitute Callum Wilson after the break.

They also came desperately close to claiming a point in the closing stages when Wilson’s header hit the bar and Gordon’s shot was deflected on to the frame of the goal with seconds remaining.

Dortmund kept Newcastle keeper Nick Pope busy too, particularly with an outstanding double save from Donyell Malen and Niclas Fullkrug in the first half.

The result has turned this group into a tense and tight one, with Newcastle hoping for better fortune in their next game in Dortmund next month.