The Executive Committee of the Academic Board of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has decided that academic activities resume from Monday, February 28.

This follows an emergency meeting held on Wednesday as a result of the calling-off of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) strike by its national executives last Monday.

As per the approved academic calendar for the Central Region university, matriculation for freshmen is scheduled for Saturday, March 5.

Lectures are scheduled to take 10 weeks – both face-to-face and online – for examinations to start on Thursday, May 12.

The exams will take two weeks, in time for the end of the semester on Saturday, May 28.

Meanwhile, despite the decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of UTAG, some universities are yet to take a decision on the resumption of academic work.

Two branches of UTAG – the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and the University of Ghana, Legon – have voted against the decision to return to the lecture halls.