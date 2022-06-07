The Father of one of the two Achimota school students who were initially denied enrollment because of their dreadlocks, has expressed dissatisfaction over his son’s alleged arrogant behavior.

According to Mr. Tereo Marghuy, his son, has always been disrespectful, even before the Achimota school saga.

“[Tyron] was so arrogant so I wasn’t even ready to follow him anywhere, I went to the court with him and defended him just for the sake of humanity, for the sake of Rasta, if it had been only because of this boy, I wouldn’t have gone,” he stated while lamenting over a recent attack launched on him by his son.

In the amateur video, Mr. Marghuy, alleged that Tyron stabbed him in the hand. He said this was not the first time Tyron has done this to him.

He alleged that Tyron’s mother has been fueling his son’s attitude.

“This is what Tyron has done to my hands, he spoilt his sister’s tablet and they were supposed to take it to the repairer this morning”, he lamented.

Mr. Marghuy further explained that, “the sister came to tell me they were taking the laptop to the repairer…, I went to see them in the room and she said Tyron is not ready.

“Long story short, they had an argument and so I went back there to ask him why and he just unplugged the laptop and walked over me. And he’s been doing this all these years, and which his mother tolerates.”

“She even asked me one time why I don’t want anybody to have peace in this house. When my son does something wrong and I’m telling him, she is giving me bull….t,” he added.

“This is the third time something like this is happening because he walked over me and I rushed at him, I wanted to slap him for doing that, he does it every time and he gripped my hand, so hard, I don’t know if he had something or whatever with him, and this is what he has done,” he said.

About a year ago, Tyron and his fellow student, both Rastafarians were denied enrollment into the Achimota school over their dreadlocks.

The Achimota School received massive backlash from a section of the public who believed the decision was an infringement on the rights of the boys.

Subsequently, the family of the students dragged the school and its authorities to court and eventually emerged victorious. This paved way for the boys to be enrolled in the school.