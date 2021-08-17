Two-year-old Kwaku Antwi has been electrocuted at Ahenkro in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate the incident occurred around 2:30 pm on Monday.

This was when the boy, said to be in Nursey One, was playing in the backyard of his house.

His mother, Maame Serwaa, on the other hand, was washing inside the house.

Maame Serwaa found the lifeless body of her son after washing with an electric wire connected to a nearby church in his mouth.

The body has since been deposited at St. Patrick’s Government Hospital at Offinso awaiting autopsy.