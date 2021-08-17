The government’s Agenda 111 projects will be completed within 18 months, President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced.

According to him, each of the projects will also cost $16.88 million.

He explained $4 million of the amount will be used to fund medical equipment with $12.88 million to be used for the construction of the facility.

President Akufo-Addo revealed this at a sod-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

“So far 88 sites have been identified for the construction out of the 111 hospitals and after cutting the sod, work on the other 87 sites will also commence today.

“The acquisition of the remaining 13 sites will be completed shortly for work to begin and works will begin on the regional and other hospitals in the latter part of the year,” he announced.

The President further pledged his commitment to see to the completion of works within the stipulated time to improve healthcare.

“Agenda 111 will improve healthcare in every single district of the country that does not have one.

“To the extent that we have all witnessed that every single constituency in this country has an ambulance dedicated to it to assist in accessing healthcare,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government, through the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, has secured US$100 million as commencement funding for the project.