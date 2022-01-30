A Tipper truck with registration number, NR-153-20 has crushed a five-year-old pupil and her 10-month-old sibling to death at Kalpohin Estates in Tamale.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday morning.

The two were being sent to school on a motorcycle by their aunt when the accident occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, a bicycle rider suddenly crossed their motorbike.

However, when she applied brakes, the children fell off the motorcycle and the truck which was following them smashed the kids, killing them instantly.

The police have commenced investigations into the accident.